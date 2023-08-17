Former West Bromwich Albion star Ally Robertson is of the view that even a draw against Leeds United on Friday night would be a great result for the Baggies.

West Brom bounced back from defeats against Blackburn Rovers in their first Championship game of the season and then against Stoke City in the EFL Cup and secured their first league victory against Swansea City last weekend, winning the game 3-2.

Carlos Corberan’s side are scheduled to now take on Leeds at Elland Road on Friday evening in the Championship.

Robertson feels that the game against Leeds will be a difficult one for West Brom and remarked that anything but a defeat would be a great result for the Baggies.

He feels though if West Brom can largely replicate their performance from last time out then they will be close to getting the result they want.

“We have a hard game ahead of us at Leeds on Friday, but if we can go and repeat our first 70 minutes then we won’t be far away, I believe”, Robertson wrote in his Express & Star column.

“If we go to Elland Road under the lights and can avoid a defeat that’d be great.

“If we can go there and win at Carlos’ old team that would be absolutely brilliant.

“It will go down to who can defend better as a unit on the night and who will take their chance.”

It remains to be seen whether West Brom can pick up their second league win of the season against the Whites, who are coming off a defeat against Birmingham City.