Leeds United are set to get more than the reported release clause figure in Tyler Adams’ contract for his move to Bournemouth this summer, according to journalist Mark McAdam.

Adams is due for a medical at Bournemouth after they reached an agreement over a fee with Leeds for the transfer.

The Cherries thought that they triggered the £20m release clause for the midfielder earlier this week but Leeds disagreed and insisted that the option had expired.

But the two clubs have now agreed on a deal that will soon see Adams become a Bournemouth player.

And it has been claimed that the Cherries have agreed to pay more than the £20m figure for the midfielder’s capture.

Bournemouth are set to pay an initial fee of £23m to convince Leeds to sell the US international this summer.

Leeds will also be due another £1m in add-ons based on how Adams does at Dean Court going forward.

The Whites were keen to hold on to Adams for their promotion push this season but the player ultimately wanted to move on.