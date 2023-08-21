Al-Ittihad are weighing up a move for Manchester United defender Raphael Varane at a late stage of the transfer window, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Saudi Arabian clubs have turned the transfer market upside down this summer through their heavy spending and willingness to offer big wages to established players in top European leagues.

Their heavy spending is not going to stop any time soon and Al-Ittihad are one of the clubs who are looking to bring in a top centre-back from Europe.

The Saudi side have been considering a number of options and their eyes have turned towards raiding Manchester United.

It has been claimed that Varane is being looked at by Al-Ittihad at this stage of the transfer window.

The Frenchman is Erik ten Hag’s first-choice centre-back and is not a player Manchester United are considering selling.

However, Al-Ittihad are weighing up making an offer to snare the defender away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United would be loath to sell a player of his importance with little time to bring in a replacement.

And it could take a monumental offer to tempt the Red Devils into even considering selling Varane.