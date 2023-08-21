Everton are looking at making a move for Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi with Fulham unable to agree a deal, according to the Daily Express.

The Toffees were stung by a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa at the weekend and have lost their two opening league matches.

Sean Dyche is desperate to increase his options in the final third and the club are exploring swoops for a number of targets.

Now their attention has been drawn to out-of-favour Chelsea forward Hudson-Odoi, who has been expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month.

Fulham have been trying to sign Hudson-Odoi, but no agreement has been reached, with Chelsea wanting £8m.

Everton are now looking at whether to go in with an offer for him as Fulham’s swoop is deadlocked.

Hudson-Odoi could offer Dyche another vital attacking option as he looks to inject goals into his Everton team.

Nottingham Forest are also still maintaining an interest in Hudson-Odoi, but there is nothing concrete from the City Ground yet.