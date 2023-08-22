Burnley are pushing hard to beat FC Basel to the signature of Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder Renato Veiga this summer.

Vincent Kompany has signed eleven new players since Burnley earned promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season.

However, their shopping has not ended as the Burnley boss is pushing for more players as he seeks to build a squad that can survive in the Premier League.

Kompany is looking at more midfield reinforcements and it has been claimed that Sporting Lisbon’s Veiga has emerged as a big target.

The 20-year-old midfielder is admired at Burnley and according toGerman outlet Fussball Transfers, they have tabled offers to both Sporting Lisbon and the player.

The Clarets have put in a bid worth £5.5m, which is to be paid over three instalments to the Portuguese giants.

Burnley are facing stiff competition from FC Basel who are also pushing to secure a deal to sign the young midfielder.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit have also offered Veiga a five-year deal while the Swiss are only prepared to put in a four-year contract.

Burnley are pushing to make sure that they remain ahead of Basel in the race to sign the midfielder.