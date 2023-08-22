Joel Piroe, who is a Leeds United and Sheffield United target, is unhappy with Swansea City’s demands for his potential sale and is likely to stay with the Swans this summer, according to Wales Online.

Leeds are keen on bringing in a striker this summer and Swansea City’s Piroe is near the top of their wish list.

However, Leeds are not the only ones who have their eyes set on the 24-year-old Dutch centre forward, as Premier League side Sheffield United are also interested in him.

Paul Heckingbottom wants to strengthen the Sheffield United squad to stay up in the Premier League and believes that Piroe can help the Blades achieve their goal.

However, Sheffield United are reluctant to pursue the Dutch after finding out Swansea City’s high valuation of Piroe.

It has been claimed that the forward is unhappy with Swansea City’s demands to sell him and it is likely that the player will stay with the Wales outfit beyond the transfer window.

Piroe has featured four times for Michael Duff’s side this season and scored twice in the Swans 3-0 EFL Cup win over Northampton Town.

Now it remains to be seen whether Leeds and Sheffield United will still be willing to pursue a move for Piroe in the ongoing window.