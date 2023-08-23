Arsenal are still preferring offloading Celtic linked Kieran Tierney permanently rather than sending him on loan with an obligation to buy, according to football.london.

Tierney is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans moving forward and the Gunners are keen on letting the left-sided full-back go this summer.

He is of loan interest to his former side Celtic and the Scottish champions have been claimed to be keen on making a sensational effort to bring back the defender to Parkhead.

Arsenal sporting director Edu is working hard to resolve the future of the Scottish defender.

And it is suggested that the Gunners are not reluctant to loan out the defender with an obligation to buy.

However, it is also claimed that the London side are still inclined towards a permanent exit deal for Tierney over a temporary one.

Tierney has yet to feature for Arteta’s side in the Premier League this season and he has still three years left on his contract with the London giants.

Now it remains to be seen whether Tierney’s future will be sorted out before the transfer window slams shut.