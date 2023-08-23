Crystal Palace have made an enquiry into the possibility of signing Barcelona winger Abde Ez ahead of the end of the window.

Ez was on loan at Osasuna last season and has featured in the first two La Liga games of the ongoing campaign.

However, his future at Barcelona is under the scanner as he is not a big part of Xavi Hernandez’s plans at the moment.

Bayer Leverkusen want him as the replacement for Moussa Diaby and Real Betis are also interested in getting their hands on the 21-year-old.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace have conducted a probe into the possibility of signing the Barcelona winger this summer.

Roy Hodgson is looking to add more attacking options to his squad before the window closes next week.

Crystal Palace are considering several options on their table and Ez has emerged as an option towards the end of the window.

The Eagles are studying the possibility of taking him to Selhurst Park in the coming days as part of their plans.

However, for the moment Barcelona are still to open up to the possibility of selling Ez this summer.