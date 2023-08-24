Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso continues to remain a priority for Real Betis with a little over a week left in the transfer window.

Following a loan spell at Villarreal, the midfielder caught the eye of new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou with impressive performances during pre-season.

There were claims that the Tottenham manager is set to give him a new lease of life at Spurs, but Lo Celso remained an unused substitute in Spurs’ first two league games.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a return to Spain and his former club Real Betis are pushing to sign him on loan.

And according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Lo Celso is very much the priority target for Betis for the last phase of the window.

The club are pressing ahead with their efforts to sign the midfielder on loan from Spurs in the coming days.

Tottenham are open to loaning him out but are insistent on including an obligation to buy in any agreement.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs and new developments are expected in the negotiations soon.

Lo Celso is keen to return to his former hunting ground after struggling to settle at Tottenham.