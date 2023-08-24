Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri has yet to fully commit to joining Leeds United, but the Whites are working hard to sign him, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire giants have just completed the signing of striker Joel Piroe from fellow Championship club Swansea City.

Over £10m has been forked out to bring Piroe to Elland Road, but Leeds are not slowing down with their transfer business and now want Amiri.

Leeds have now agreed a fee with Leverkusen for Amiri, but there have been doubts over whether the midfielder wants to drop into the Championship.

And the 26-year-old has yet to fully commit to make the switch to Elland Road.

He is still in Germany and has yet to travel to England, but Leeds are working hard to add Amiri to Daniel Farke’s squad.

Leverkusen want to cash in on Amiri and are happy to accept an initial £5m from Leeds.

Marseille have also been showing interest in signing Amiri, but the interest from the French giants appears to have now cooled.