Sheffield United are waiting for Manchester United to make a decision on Facundo Pellistri’s future, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Blades are keen on strengthening their attacking department and they have been linked with a host of targets.

And Manchester United’s Uruguayan winger Pellistri is on Paul Heckingbottom’s transfer wish list.

However, it has been suggested that Sheffield United are not the only suitors for Pellistri in the ongoing window.

Pellistri has made two appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League, both coming off the bench and the Blades are keen on taking him on loan.

However, Manchester United have yet to make a decision on the 21-year-old’s future and Sheffield United are waiting for their decision.

The young winger has suitors from outside of England in the form of Real Betis and FC Twente.

Now all eyes will be on Erik ten Hag to see whether he will let Pellistri leave on loan this summer.