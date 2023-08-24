Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has insisted he is not fully informed about the future of in-demand attacker Brennan Johnson, who is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Both Spurs and Chelsea are keen on bringing in Johnson in a bid to bolster their attacking ranks.

The Tricky Trees have reportedly set a valuation of £50m for the Wales international and the attacker is tipped by some to leave the City Ground in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Cooper is reluctant to say anything about Johnson’s next move and he is coy on the fate of the Welsh star.

“I am not sure as I do not deal with that”, Cooper replied when asked about Johnson’s future in a press conference.

“I have regular conversations with him and it is not really about his future, more just about football.

“He is training well. He is really committed to his improvement.

“He has already had some really defining moments.

“I do not think further than the next training session or match.“

It is suggested that Johnson is preferring moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer rather than switching to Stamford Bridge.

Now it remains to be seen where the talented attacker will end up eventually before the transfer window slams shut.