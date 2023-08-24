Leeds United and Southampton linked full-back Djed Spence is desperate to stay in the Premier League, according to the Evening Standard.

Spence is one of several players Tottenham are looking to offload before the transfer window slams shut a week from Friday.

The right-back had a fruitful loan spell at Rennes last season and Spurs have been looking to find a new club for him all summer.

However, with eight days left in the window, Spence is very much at Tottenham with no suggestions that a deal is imminent for him to move.

Southampton and Leeds are amongst the clubs who are interested in the player but it has been claimed that he is desperate to stay in the Premier League.

He tasted French football last season and has had extensive experience in the Championship.

Even if he leaves Spurs, the right-back wants to play for a club in the Premier League moving forward.

However, the problem for Spurs is that the club are yet to receive any offers from a club in the Premier League for Spence.

With a little over a week left in the window, the north London club are running out of time to find a new club for the defender.