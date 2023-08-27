Tottenham Hotspur are to open talks with Nottingham Forest to sign Brennan Johnson this week and could offer the Tricky Trees players in exchange, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs are looking to do further business before the transfer window closes and they are keen on Johnson.

Ange Postecoglou believes the Forest attacker would fit into his fluid forward line and Tottenham will try to sign him before the window closes.

They will open talks this week and it is suggested Tottenham may try to include fringe players in their offer.

Defender Davinson Sanchez and winger Bryan Gil are two players who could be proposed to Nottingham Forest as part of the deal.

While Nottingham Forest are reluctant to sell Johnson, a substantial proposal could change their mind.

The City Ground outfit have their own targets in mind before the transfer window closes and could use any cash from selling Johnson to help.

They are keen on PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, while Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also admired.