Birmingham City are pushing hard to land Brighton star Andi Zeqiri, who is also being tracked by Leicester City and Southampton, according to the Daily Express.

Zeqiri could be on the move away from the Seagulls before the transfer window closes and he is not short of suitors.

The Swiss forward spent last term on loan back in his homeland at Basel, where he clocked regular game time.

Clubs are positioning themselves for Zeqiri and Birmingham are amongst those sides pushing hard to secure his signature on a permanent deal.

Blues, who have a project that appeals to Zeqiri, could have competition from Leicester and Southampton, who are also monitoring him closely.

Three French sides are keen on the Swiss, with Lille amongst them.

Zeqiri’s representatives will speak to suitors over the coming days before a final decision over the striker’s next destination is decided upon.

Brighton signed Zeqiri in the summer of 2020 and locked him down to a four-year contract on the south coast.

He spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan in the Bundesliga at Augsburg.