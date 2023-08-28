Rangers are looking to bring in a centre-back before the transfer window slams shut on Friday night, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Michael Beale has signed nine new players this summer to carry out an overhaul of the Rangers squad.

Rangers have won two of their opening three league games and still have a chance of being in the Champions League group stages.

The Rangers boss wants to add more options to his squad before the window closes this Friday night.

It has been claimed that Beale wants to bring in one more centre-back to strengthen his defensive options.

Beale and Rangers are under pressure to respond following a season where Celtic won the domestic treble.

The Rangers manager believes that one more centre-back is needed to have more options in his squad.

It is unclear which players Rangers are looking at or whether they are looking at a loan option or a permanent deal.

If they can get a result at PSV Eindhoven this week and qualify for the Champions League group stage, they are likely to have leeway to spend more money before the window closes.