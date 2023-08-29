Cambridge United want to take Crystal Palace youngster and Bradford City target John-Kymani Gordon on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old centre forward is a product of the Crystal Palace academy and is highly rated by the London outfit.

Last season, Crystal Palace sent Gordon out on loan in the second half of the season to Carlisle United, where he managed 17 appearances.

Bradford City have been interested in taking the 20-year-old to Valley Parade this summer and Mark Hughes is an admirer of Gordon’s talents.

Cambridge United have already brought in two centre forwards in the form of Elias Kachunga and Gassan Ahadme, but Mark Boner still wants to add another.

The League One outfit have their eyes set on Gordon and they want to take the Crystal Palace youngster on loan.

Crystal Palace are short of forward options and he has been with Roy Hodgson’s first team this season.

Now it remains to be seen whether Cambridge will be able to beat the stiff competition from Bradford City to land Gordon this summer.