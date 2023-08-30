Aberdeen look set to miss out on Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick if options in the English Championship appear, according to the Scottish Express.

Dons boss Barry Robson wants reinforcements before the window shuts and Magpies man Hendrick is very much in his thinking.

Hendrick is expected to move on from St James’ Park and he is one of a number of midfielders that Aberdeen are looking at.

However, it is suggested that if Hendrick receives offers from the English Championship then he will likely stay south of the border.

Aberdeen have other targets that they are more advanced in their progress for.

Hendrick spent last term on loan in the Championship at Reading and played regularly for the Royals.

The midfielder is now into the final year of his contract at Newcastle and does not have a future at the club.

Hendrick, 31, has never played below the English Championship in his career and is just three appearances short of the 150 mark in the Premier League.