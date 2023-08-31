Wolves and Everton are likely to miss out on midfield target Steven Alzate, with the Brighton man poised to make a permanent move away from England, according to the Athletic.

Alzate, 24, has been on the books at Brighton since 2017 and has had two loan spells during his time at the Amex Stadium.

Wolves and Everton have been keen on the Colombian in recent days, with both sides looking to add to their midfield ranks.

The Seagulls were initially reluctant to let the player go after they sold Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

Now Brighton’s success in landing Carlos Baleba from Lille has paved the way for a permanent move for Alzate.

However, Wolves and Everton are losing out on him as the Colombian is set to ply his trade away from England.

Everton and Wolves are still eager to make room for additions before the rapidly approaching transfer deadline.

Sean Dyche has set his sights on Kamaldeen Sulemana and Maxwel Cornet for further additions while Wolves are keen on Manchester City star Tommy Doyle.

Now it remains to be seen how Wolves and Everton shape their transfer activity in the dying hours of the transfer window.