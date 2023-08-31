Fulham are discussing the structure and the fee of a deal with Everton for the signature of midfielder Alex Iwobi, according to Sky Sports News.

The former Arsenal star is in the final year of his contract at Fulham and is not keen on signing a new contract.

Fulham are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the player ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

The west London club are pressing ahead with their efforts to take the midfielder to Craven Cottage in the coming hours.

Fulham are now claimed to be in advanced negotiations with Everton for the signature of the Nigerian midfielder.

The two clubs are currently holding talks over the structure of the deal and the final transfer fee.

Marco Silva likes the player and is pushing Fulham to get a deal over the line for his signature before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Iwobi is also keen on the move to Craven Cottage and personal terms are unlikely to be a problem once an agreement is in place between the two clubs.