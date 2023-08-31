Fulham are still waiting to see the first official bid from Bayern Munich for Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, according to the Evening Standard.

The Cottagers rebuffed offers from West Ham earlier in the window and managed to keep the midfielder at the club.

However, Fulham are now facing the real threat of losing Palhinha with just a little over a day left in the ongoing transfer window.

Bayern Munich are set to make a move to snare Palhinha away from the west London club just hours before the end of the transfer window on Friday night.

Fulham are preparing to face an onslaught from the German champions but the official bid is yet to arrive.

It has been claimed that the Cottagers are yet to receive an offer from the Bundesliga giants.

Thomas Tuchel wants a defensive midfielder and Bayern Munich have identified Palhinha as the target.

The Portugal midfielder is also keen on the move and is prepared to leave Fulham in the dying days of the transfer window.

However, for the moment, Fulham do not have a bid on their table that they could accept or reject from the German giants.