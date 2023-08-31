Sheffield United remain hopeful that James McAtee’s keenness to return to Bramall Lane will help them get a deal over the line with Manchester City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old Manchester City academy graduate spent last season on loan at Sheffield United where he featured in 37 of the side’s 46 league games making 12 goal contributions.

He is in demand yet again, though Sheffield United are not the only club showing keen interest in signing him.

McAtee has Wolves, Leicester City and Ajax rate him, though his parent club Manchester City are unsure about letting him go.

Manchester City’s stance has been to let either Cole Palmer or McAtee leave and given that Palmer is close to joining Chelsea, the prospect of McAtee’s going out has become slim.

However, Sheffield United still remain hopeful that McAtee’s personal desire will have a huge role to play in determining his immediate future.

McAtee is claimed to be keen to return to Bramall Lane.

The Blades are now looking to make a last-ditch effort in order to get their hands on the Manchester City starlet.

McAtee has managed seven senior appearances for Manchester City so far, but is yet to find the back of the net for Pep Guardiola’s side.