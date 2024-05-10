Manchester City are remaining cautious about getting their hands on West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

Paqueta wants to join Manchester City in the summer and has been putting pressure on West Ham to let him go.

An £85million release clause in Paqueta’s contract will come into effect soon and Manchester City are keen to follow up on their interest from last year.

Manchester City abandoned their pursuit of the player last summer after it emerged that he is under investigation for gambling breaches.

And it has been claimed that Manchester City are in no mood to sign him without clarity over the investigations.

Ivan Toney and Sandro Tonali are big-name players who have faced lengthy bans for gambling breaches.

Manchester City wants to ensure Paqueta is available to play for them before signing him.

They are wary of spending big money on a player who could face a lengthy ban if found guilty.

However, the FA have not been forthcoming about when the investigations into the Brazilian will be concluded.