Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has played the required number of games to trigger the obligation to buy in his loan at Roma this season, giving the Whites a financial boost.

The centre-back joined Roma on loan from Leeds in January last year and the deal was extended for another year in the summer.

Leeds did manage to include a €5m obligation to buy if the defender made a certain number of appearances for Roma.

It has been claimed that the buy clause would have been triggered if he featured in 50 per cent of the games.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Llorente’s obligation to buy has been triggered as things stand at the moment.

Leeds are set to bag €5m from Llorente’s transfer once Roma decide to pay the clause in the agreement, which will be a financial boost for the Yorkshire club.

The centre-back has been happy at Roma but there are suggestions that the Giallorossi are considering moving him on.

The Serie A giants are said to be open to listening to loan offers for the Spaniard in the summer transfer window.