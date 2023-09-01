Charlton Athletic are fans of Freddie Lapado, who could potentially be available to loan from Ipswich Town, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks are in the market for additions before the transfer window shuts and are signing free agent defender Tennai Watson.

They want further additions and they are big admirers of Lapado, who is on the books at Portman Road.

The 30-year-old’s future is under the scanner heading into the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Ipswich have just brought in Dane Scarlett on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and it could affect Lapado’s game time.

Lapado is a prolific goalscorer at League One level, having hit the back of the net no fewer than 66 times in the division.

Whether a deal could be done for Lapado to move to the Valley before the window shuts remains to be seen.

Ipswich might decide they do not want to part with the forward in what is expected to be a busy campaign in the Championship.