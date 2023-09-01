Bayern Munich have failed to get the deal to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha over the line in time with the window in Germany shut, according to German daily TZ.

The midfielder’s move to Bayern Munich was on track earlier today when he reached Germany to complete the transfer.

He passed a medical and personal terms were in place for him to sign a long-term contract with the Bavarians.

Bayern Munich also had a big-money deal in place with Fulham as well but the Cottagers delayed giving their final approval to the move.

Fulham have so far failed to sign a replacement and now, Palhinha will not be joining the German champions today.

With the window now closed in Germany, Bayern Munich are now out of time to sign the player.

Palhinha is now left stranded in Munich and is expected to return to Fulham in the coming hours.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich’s failure to sign the player affects Ryan Gravenberch’s proposed move to Liverpool.