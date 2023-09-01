Portsmouth are still working to offload Port Vale and Swindon Town target Denver Hume before the transfer window closes, according to The News.

Hume and Portsmouth are keen to part ways before the transfer window closes.

The former Sunderland man has had a forgettable spell on the south coast and still has another year left on his Fratton Park deal.

Both Swindon and Port Vale have emerged as options for the defender, who will have a big say over which club he joins.

Hume landed at Portsmouth from Sunderland in the January 2022 transfer window.

He came through the youth ranks at Sunderland, where he impressed, and earned a move to Portsmouth.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, time is running out for Hume to seal a switch away.

If he misses out on leaving Portsmouth now, he will have to wait until the January transfer window or explore a move abroad.