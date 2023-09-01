Spanish full-back Pipa is in advanced negotiations to join Championship side West Brom on deadline day, according to the Daily Mail.

West Brom are working on deals to further strengthen their squad as the hours tick down on deadline day.

The Baggies are keen to add one more full-back before the window closes and the club have been working on a deal to sign him.

West Brom have been looking at left-field options and they are now pushing to get a deal done for a right-back.

It has been claimed that West Brom are in advanced talks to sign 25-year-old right-back Pipa in the final hours of the transfer window.

Pipa is currently at Ludogorets and he has three years left on his contract with the Bulgarian outfit.

He is keen on the move and his representatives are in negotiations with West Brom over a deal.

The Baggies are pushing to get a deal over the line with both the club and the player in the final hours of the window.