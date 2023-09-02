Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock is becoming increasingly frustrated following his side’s activities in the summer transfer window, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Warnock worked a miracle at Huddersfield last season, coming into the job late to keep the Terriers in the Championship.

The veteran boss agreed to stay on into this season, but another battle for Huddersfield looks to be on the cards.

Warnock was hoping for signings on deadline day before the transfer window closed until January, but has been left frustrated.

Even though the club were taken over this summer, Warnock has only been backed with four signings.

If he wants to strengthen his squad before the January transfer window closes then he will have to investigate the free agent market.

Huddersfield currently sit second bottom of the Championship table and have picked up one point from their opening four games.

They are in action this afternoon away at Carlos Corberan’s West Brom side.