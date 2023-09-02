Wolves legend Steve Bull insists that Gary O’Neil deserves a chance at Molineux after reshaping his squad in the recently concluded transfer window.

The Premier League side parted ways with Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the beginning of the Premier League this term following the Spaniard’s disappointment with the club’s transfer policy.

They appointed O’Neil as their boss, leaving the English manager with relatively little time to act swiftly in a bid to realign the side.

Wolves indeed saw the departures of a host of stars this summer but O’Neil brought some key changes to the club’s on-field departments.

And Bull believes that the manager deserves a chance at Molineux after realigning his squad.

“Wolves have been able to add in some key positions”, Bull wrote in his Express & Star column.

“The main one for me was centre-back and they’ve filled that by bringing in Santiago Bueno.

“These additions have been really key for Wolves.

“They needed the strength in depth going forward this season.

“It is now up to Gary O’Neil to put it all together with the squad he has.

“He didn’t have much time with the team beforehand and he deserves a chance, having now made some signings.”

Wolves are hoping to maintain their Premier League status this season and it remains to be seen how O’Neil guides his side moving forward.