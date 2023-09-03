Lyon owner John Textor, who also part owns Crystal Palace, called Paris Saint-Germain supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi numerous times late in the transfer window to try to take Hugo Ekitike to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace wanted to add to their attacking options before the transfer window closed and turned to PSG for a solution on deadline day.

They held talks with Ekitike’s entourage and were claimed to have agreed a loan deal, only for PSG to not be informed of the talks by the player’s camp and to react furiously.

Palace did try hard for Ektike, who PSG in the end were only willing to sell, and Textor was involved in their efforts.

Textor, the owner of Lyon and a co-owner of Crystal Palace, made a host of phone calls to Al-Khelaifi in the closing stages of the window, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

He was not negotiating for Lyon, but was instead trying to take Ekitike to Crystal Palace.

Despite Textor’s numerous efforts, no breakthrough could be achieved and Ekitike is still on the books at the Parc des Princes.

Lyon and PSG did business at the end of the window, with winger Bradley Barcola making the move to the French giants on a €45m deal.