Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers manager Michael Beale has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to play host to rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers in midweek and have now dropped into the Europa League.

Beale will be looking for an instant response in what is a key game for his new look Gers squad, with the jury still out on a number of signings he has added.

Rangers’ last meeting with Celtic, in May, ended in a 3-0 win at Ibrox and more of the same would delight Beale.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers, while in defence Beale selects James Tavernier, John Souttar, Connor Goldson and Dujon Sterling.

Midfield sees Nicolas Raskin, Ryan Jack and Todd Cantwell picked, while Rabbi Matondo, Kemar Roofe and Cyriel Dessers lead the attacking line.

There are options on the bench for Beale to call for if needed, including Danilo and Tom Lawrence.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Goldson, Sterling, Raskin, Jack, Cantwell, Matondo, Roofe, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Lawrence, Lammers, Cifuentes, Sima, Davies, Danilo