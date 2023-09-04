Galatasaray are trying to carry out a double swoop to sign the Tottenham Hotspur duo of Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele, with key hours in the transfer approaching.

The transfer window is still open in Turkey and the Turkish clubs are still trying to bring in players despite incoming business closing for all the major leagues on Friday night.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who could benefit from the Turkish window remaining opening as they have a few players in the squad who they still want to move on.

And according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Galatasaray are trying to sign two players from the north London club.

Ndombele and Sanchez are the two players Galatasaray are trying to get their hands on and it is suggested key hours are ahead in their efforts.

Negotiations are ongoing as the Turkish giants try to work out a deal to sign the Spurs duo in the coming days.

Ndombele is a player Spurs have been keen to move on all summer and Sanchez also had offers to leave during the transfer window.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be worked out for both the Spurs players to move to the Turkish giants in the coming days.