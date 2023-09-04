Leeds United would have been happy to sanction an exit for Darko Gyabi on deadline day if the midfielder had sorted out a move.

Gyabi became a target for clubs on the final day of the summer transfer window as first Fleetwood Town looked to sign him on loan and then Valenciennes attempted to sign him on a permanent deal for £5m.

As the window shut at 11pm, the midfielder was still on the books at Elland Road though and must now wait until January for a Leeds exit

However, according The Athletic’s Phil Hay on the Square Ball podcast, Leeds would have been happy to let Gyabi go.

The Whites were fully prepared to sanction an exit for the midfielder if he had arranged a move due to their midfield options.

Leeds added midfielders before the transfer window closed, with Glen Kamara joining from Rangers and Ilia Gruev landing from Werder Bremen.

Whites boss Daniel Farke will be hoping to see both players hit the ground running.

And Gyabi’s chances of game time could mainly be found in the Under-21s for now, with significant competition for a starting spot in the first team.