Former Hibernian star Tam McManus has insisted that Hibs need to show patience with Nick Montgomery if he becomes their next manager.

Hibernian sacked Lee Johnson last month after the side lost their opening three Scottish Premiership games at the start of the season.

They have been looking for a new manager since then and it seems they have zeroed in on former Sheffield United midfielder Montgomery as their new boss.

He has earned widespread praise for the work he carried out as Central Coast Mariners boss in Australia and McManus is expecting him to be the next manager at Easter Road.

The former striker conceded that it is a risk despite what he has achieved in Australia during his nascent coaching career.

McManus stressed that Hibernian need to show a lot of patience if Montgomery is to succeed at Easter Road once becomes their new manager.

The former Hibs star took to Twitter and wrote: “Few small things to agree on I hear but I’d expect Nick to be the next manager of Hibernian.

“I said the other day this be a big risk for Hibs but he’s clearly a talented coach who done a great job in Australia.

“Needs to be given time and shown patience though at Hibs that’s KEY for me.”

If Montgomery becomes their new manager, his first game in charge will be a trip to Kilmarnock after the international break.