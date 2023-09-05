Aston Villa loan star Chisom Afoka has insisted that he will aim to help Bradford City get promoted with the winning culture and mentality he has experienced with the Premier League side.

Afoka has emerged through the youth set-ups of West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old winger has been a regular fixture in the Villans’ Under-21 side as he impressed with nine-goal contributions in 20 appearances over the course of last term.

This summer he has joined League Two side Bradford City on a season-long loan to experience senior-level football.

Afoka revealed that he has heard only good things about his new club and he also revealed what he can offer his new team with his direct style of play.

He stressed that he has experienced a winning mentality at Aston Villa and he will try and help the Bantams get promoted.

“I am really happy to be here, I have heard very good things about the club and the move made perfect sense for me”, Afoka told his new club’s official website.

“I am a winger who likes to take people on and try and create – whether that is with my passing or one-v-one ability.

“I try to look forward and play forward, and create as much as I can.

“I know this club wants to get promoted and back to the level it should be at, I have experienced that winning culture and mentality a little bit at Aston Villa, and just want to keep winning.

“Hopefully, together, we can go forward.

“There is no better place for me to further my development and my career than this.”

Bradford are renowned for their following, with thousands of clubs packing into the club’s home ground and travelling for away games.

“I have heard a lot about the fans and the atmosphere at games, having them in my corner will help push me to another level, so I am looking forward to getting started.”

The teenage Villan will be looking to impress Aston Villa with his performances in League Two as well as turning on the style for Bradford City.