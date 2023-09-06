Stevenage manager Steve Evans insists that Carlisle United invested heavily in the summer transfer window to strengthen and stated that his team are expecting a strong test against Paul Simpson’s side on Saturday.

Evans’ side have begun the season in an impressive manner and are currently in third place in the League One table.

On Saturday, Stevenage are set to welcome Simpson’s Carlisle United, who spent to strengthen in the summer window.

Evans is of the view that Carlisle brought their cheque book out to strengthen their squad with signings of players like Joshua Kayode from Rotherham.

The Stevenage boss added that he is expecting a tough test against Carlisle but stressed that his team are ready to take them on.

“We will be ready for Saturday”, Evans told Stevenage tv.

“We have got a tough game against Carlisle.

“I know what Paul Simpson is all about.

“They got the cheque book out to sign Kayode from Rotherham.

“So we know they are going to be a tough game for us and we will treat Carlisle with the respect that football club deserve.”

Carlisle are 19th in the league table and won their last League One outing, edging out Shrewsbury Town 2-0.