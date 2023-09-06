West Brom manager Carlos Corberan insists that new boy Pipa is someone he is looking forward to working with as he sees plenty of potential to improve him.

The Baggies confirmed the signing of the full-back from Bulgarian side Ludogorets on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

Corberan has previous associations with the player having worked with him at Huddersfield Town and Olympiacos.

Describing the 25-year-old, the West Brom manager insisted that Pipa as a full-back has more attacking skills than defensive ones but is comfortable in managing the ball.

The manager is of the opinion that Pipa still has room to improve and he is looking forward to getting the best out of him.

“He’s an attacking full-back with more attacking skills than defensive skills”, Corberan was quoted as saying by Express & Star.

“He is comfortable in managing the ball.

“He is a player I’m looking forward to working with because I think that he still has a big gap for improvement.

“This can be a positive and a negative at the same time, but I want to work with him to cover this gap, to make from him the most competitive player he can be.”

Pipa is expected to make his debut for the Baggies following the international break.