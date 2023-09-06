Aston Villa Under-21s are set to take on Crawley Town in a group stage EFL trophy match on 8th November and Red Devils star Jack Roles is optimistic about beating them.

The Villa Park outfit’s Under-21s are managed by Inigo Idiakez and the side are currently sitting in 17th position in the Premier League 2 standings.

They will begin their EFL trophy journey on 19th September and are aiming high in the tournament.

Roles, on the other hand, believes that Crawley can get the better of Idiakez’s team, especially after beating Charlton Athletic in a pulsating match last night.

“It’s a great pathway to Wembley”, Roles told his side’s in-house media.

“You get out of the group and three or four more games and you are at Wembley.

“The competition for places is so high that when we get put in these games we want to show why we want to play in the league on Saturday and Tuesday.

“We are going to give it our all. I don’t think anyone out there today went out there and was in second gear.

“I thought we were all full throttle and if we are going to win against League One teams [like Charlton] I don’t see why we cannot beat Sutton and beat Aston Villa.”

The Premier League side want to ensure a steady flow of players through their set-up.

And it remains to be seen who from the Villans’ Under-21s will be able to carve their way to the Premier League moving forward.