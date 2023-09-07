Premier League side Aston Villa snapped up the Italian playmaker on a season-long loan deal from Galatasaray in August after agreeing to pay a €5m loan fee.
The loan agreement also includes conditions which, if they are met, would see the loan be turned into a permanent deal for a further €40m.
Timur, while giving a detailed description of the move, insisted that Zaniolo’s desire was to take up the offer coming from Aston Villa.
He believes Galatasaray did good business considering that they paid just €15m to sign him.
“Nicolo Zaniolo wanted to leave when it came to the Premier League”, Timur was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.
“He left for a record loan fee. There is a high conditional purchase option, €40m is a figure that can be reached with bonuses.
“We bought for €15m and made this conditional sale to make more profit.”
Zaniolo has already featured in two of Aston Villa’s league games, though he has yet to make any goal contributions.