Galatasaray vice president Erden Timur has revealed that Nicolo Zaniolo wanted to move to the Premier League with Aston Villa and is pleased with the numbers of the deal the Turkish side negotiated.

Premier League side Aston Villa snapped up the Italian playmaker on a season-long loan deal from Galatasaray in August after agreeing to pay a €5m loan fee.

The loan agreement also includes conditions which, if they are met, would see the loan be turned into a permanent deal for a further €40m.

Timur, while giving a detailed description of the move, insisted that Zaniolo’s desire was to take up the offer coming from Aston Villa.

He believes Galatasaray did good business considering that they paid just €15m to sign him.

“Nicolo Zaniolo wanted to leave when it came to the Premier League”, Timur was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

“He left for a record loan fee. There is a high conditional purchase option, €40m is a figure that can be reached with bonuses.

“We bought for €15m and made this conditional sale to make more profit.”

Zaniolo has already featured in two of Aston Villa’s league games, though he has yet to make any goal contributions.