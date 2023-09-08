West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan has insisted that youngsters Ethan Ingram and Jovan Malcolm needed to be sent out on loan to continue developing.

The Baggies decided to loan out Ingram and Malcolm to Salford City and Cheltenham Town, respectively, on transfer deadline day.

Both youngsters have made their debuts for their current clubs, both of which came in the EFL Trophy, as Ingram started for the Ammies against Bolton Wanderers while Malcolm came on as a substitute against Bristol Rovers.

Corberan stated that both 20-year-olds needed to be loaned due to their lack of experience playing at senior level.

He added that Ingram and Malcolm need to continue developing on loan at other clubs before plying their trade for the West Brom senior team.

Corberan was quoted as saying by Express & Star: “Jovan and Ingram were players who hadn’t really had the experience before of loans.

“Between the training ground and this stadium, there is a gap where the player needs the loans to progress and, after, to play with the team.”

Both starlets will be looking to impress on loan at their current clubs, with the Baggies keeping an eye on their progress.