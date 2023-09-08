Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has stated that Bradford City are a huge club with a well-supported fanbase and believes that promotion is on the agenda for Mark Hughes’ boys this season.

Last season, the Bantams finished sixth in the league table and lost to Carlisle United in the playoffs to miss out on promotion.

Bradford have had a slow start to the season and they are sitting 15th in the league table with eight points from six games.

Hughes’ side are set to welcome Grimsby Town this weekend and Hurst pointed out that the game at Valley Parade is one of the fixtures they are looking forward to because of the fantastic atmosphere inside the stadium.

The Grimsby boss stated that Bradford City are one of the big clubs of the division with a massive fan base and thinks that the Bantams are eyeing promotion this season.

“Bradford have had an arguably mixed start in terms of their record, but we all know their expectation will be to win promotion”, Hurst told Grimsby Town tv.

“They are aware it is a very tough challenge ahead, but they are a big club for this league.

“We know they are extremely well supported.

“It is one of those fixtures you look out and look forward to cause you know there is going to be a great atmosphere plus you know we are on TV so everything is there for a good but difficult game.”

Grimsby Town have yet to win a game at Valley Parade since their last win in August 1997 and Bradford will be determined to keep the record going.