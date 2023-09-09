Former West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has praised Jonny Evans, revealing that the defender is arguably the most technically proficient player he has ever worked with.

Evans joined West Brom from the Red Devils in 2015 for £6m and played 96 times for the Baggies.

This summer, after rejoining Manchester United on an initial short-term contract, the centre-back signed a one-year deal with the Old Trafford outfit on deadline day.

Pulis, who managed Evans at West Brom, remarked that the Northern Irish defender is arguably the most technically gifted player he has had the chance to work with.

The former Baggies manager explained that Evans, as part of his Hawthorns side, was extremely versatile, capable of playing anywhere on the pitch and added that the defender was great even when he played him in midfield and in attack.

Pulis said on the E&S’ Baggies Broadcast: “He is most probably the best player technically I have worked with.

“I liked him, he was hard work at times and had his say, and we had a couple of real good arguments, but I had tremendous respect for him.

“As a player he brought in a lot of quality to the club, and when you bring people like that in the training goes up.

“It isn’t just in a game they make a difference, it is on the training field.

“He could play anywhere, he was that good of a player.

“I played him in midfield, and he could have played up front, he was fantastic.”

Under Carlos Corberan, West Brom currently sit in mid-table in the Championship and the Spaniard will be looking to guide them to promotion, which could mean a reunion with Evans in the top flight next term.