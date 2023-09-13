Bayern Munich deliberately decided against signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on deadline day, it has been claimed in Germany.

Chelsea were open to letting the defender go in the summer transfer window and there was a flurry of actively on deadline day.

Nottingham Forest were interested in signing him and they even had a deal in place with Chelsea but the player rejected the move.

There was speculation of Bayern Munich trying to sign the defender on deadline day and running out of time to get a deal done.

However, according to German magazine Sport Bild, the German champions deliberately decided against doing a deal to sign him.

Chelsea were happy to accept a loan fee of somewhere around €2m to €2.5m for Chalobah.

The Blues even softened their stance on including an obligation-to-buy clause in any loan agreement.

However, Bayern Munich still rejected the deal and decided against getting their hands on Chalobah on deadline day.

With the defender getting little game time, he is expected to try and leave again in the January window.