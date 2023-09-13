Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has insisted that centre-back Toti Gomes’ ability to play in the left-back position is helpful for the club.

Gomes, 24, joined the Midlands outfit from Estoril in 2020 and has so far featured in 23 league games for the side.

Chiefly a centre-back, Gomes can also play in the left-back position but he is currently behind Max Kilman in the pecking order.

However, O’Neil claimed that Gomes’ on-field versatility is helpful for Wolves and stressed that the Portuguese can ensure his place in the team if he remains diligent on the pitch.

“He understands that he is behind Kilman at the moment in terms of team selection, but I do not really run a squad that way”, O’Neil was quoted as saying by Express & Star.

“There is no number one or number two for each position, they are all equally important to me.

“Gomes understands that if he performs, works hard and earns his place in the team, he will get it.

“He is extremely important to us.

“He can obviously play at left-back as well, which is helpful, and there is loads of potential for us to work with and improve.”

Gomes has so far accumulated 24 minutes on the pitch in his two league appearances this season.

And it remains to be seen whether Wolves will use the Portuguese star’s defensive versatility substantially moving forward.