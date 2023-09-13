Bristol Rovers new boy Jack Hunt has admitted he would be delighted if he is able to aid Luca Hoole’s development.

The Gas were keen on signing an experienced right-back this summer and they managed to land Hunt on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday.

21-year-old Hoole, who is a product of the Bristol Rovers academy, will be competition for Hunt in the right-back role.

Hunt admitted that there is competition for places in the starting line-up but praised Hoole for representing Wales at such a young age.

The 32-year-old also added that he would be happy if he is able to help the Bristol Rovers talent to continue to develop, as he knows how difficult it is for a youngster to cope with senior football.

“Hooley’s a young lad who represents his country which is fantastic to see”, Hunt told Bristol Live.

“There’s competition for places, we’re here to push each other every day but we’re also here to help each other.

“If Hooley can take one thing from me during my time at the football club, that will help me.

“When I was at Bristol City there were a lot of young lads coming through then that are doing fantastically well now and I’d like to think I helped them when they were coming through because it’s obviously daunting when you’re in men’s football.”

Hunt has so far featured twice for Bristol Rovers since his arrival and he will be determined to help Joey Barton’s team achieve their goals.