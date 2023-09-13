Wolves scouted Strasbourg defender Ismael Doukoure at a Ligue 1 match and a bid is expected to be launched for the player in January, it has been claimed in France.

The Premier League side reshaped their squad slowly after experiencing a slow start to their summer transfer window in terms of signing players.

They have had a difficult start to their Premier League campaign as they have managed to secure only three points and conceded eight goals in the opening four matches.

Even though the summer transfer window closed only earlier this month, the Molineux outfit are already looking at further options.

According to French outlet Top Mercato, Strasbourg defender Doukoure was scouted by Wolves at the beginning of this month.

Wolves watched him in action against Nice.

It has also been suggested that they will send a formal offer of around €10m in January for the 20-year-old.

Doukoure has given his green signal to play in the Premier League, it has also been claimed.

Now it remains to be seen if the Premier League side will continue their interest in Doukoure and put in a bid.