Blackpool academy coach Lee Camp is chasing the Darlington managerial role in order to start his career in management, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 39-year-old hung up his boots last year after having a 20-year career across the football pyramid, including the Premier League.

He played for clubs such as West Brom, Norwich, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest before ending his career at Wrexham.

Camp is currently working at the Blackpool academy but is keen to cut his teeth as a manager.

And it has been claimed that he is pushing to fill the vacancy at non-league side Darlington.

He has been coaching youngsters but is keen to get a start as a manager and sees Darlington as an ideal platform.

Camp is hopeful that the contacts he has built over a 20-year playing career will help him land that job.

Robbie Stockdale is also in the running for the job at the National League North side alongside Camp.