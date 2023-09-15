Illan Meslier has insisted that he just could not bear leaving Leeds United in the summer after playing a part in them being relegated from the Premier League.

Meslier was one of the players Leeds expected to leave in the summer and Angus Kinnear revealed that the club received offers for him, which were not good enough.

Leeds even signed Karl Darlow as the potential replacement for the Frenchman but the 23-year-old did not push for a move and stayed put at Elland Road.

Meslier conceded that it would have been difficult for him to leave Leeds after the club went down from the Premier League last season.

He indicated that he played a role in Leeds getting relegated and felt a moral responsibility to stick with the club.

The Frenchman wants to play a part in getting Leeds back to the Premier League this season.

Meslier said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “Sometimes it is difficult to leave when the club go down.

“Of course, inside you feel guilty, I played most of the games and unfortunately, the results weren’t good.

“It wasn’t good for me to leave and just let the club be in the second division and maybe go somewhere and see them in the middle of the second division.

“You contributed to this result and the best for me is to stay, play, give performance and try to give my best to put Leeds in the first two spots and get promoted directly.”

Meslier has been the undisputed number one at Leeds again after losing his place in the team towards the end of last season.