Former Sheffield United star Carl Asaba believes that Iliman Ndiaye’s transfer has shown players that the Blades will not behave like Tottenham Hotspur and get in the way of a move.

The 23-year-old forward was the centre of attention for several clubs in the transfer window and Marseille were keen on landing him.

Sheffield United agreed to a €17m offer from Marseille to let Ndiaye leave in the summer and brought in a host of new faces.

Asaba believes Sheffield United opted for the right option by not choosing to replace Ndiaye with a player of similar abilities and he thinks that the transfer sends a message to the clubs that the Blades will sell for the right price.

He also added that now the players out there will see that Sheffield United can be a stepping stone in their career and the Yorkshire outfit will not act like Tottenham and stand in their way of a move.

“I feel if the manager, owner and board would have said, ‘that’s that player and this is the nearest thing we can get to Iliman, let’s get him'”, Asaba told Sheffield United’s media.

“I think that would have been a disaster.

“What we have done is we have taken the money that we could get, wished him all the best and we have all parted ways.

“It is good for us because other players will see that Iliman came through Sheffield United from non-league and they have developed him to this, so it is good for in side.

“Other clubs will see that Sheffield United are not unrealistic; they will sell at the right price.

“So it is good for players to know that if they want a stepping stone, and it is a very big stepping stone now, the club will not be like Tottenham where it’s get in the way.”

Sheffield United registered their first point in the Premier League this season against Everton in the last game and this weekend they are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur.